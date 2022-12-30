Tulare County Sheriff's Office Ag Detectives are investigating two related cases involving theft of heavy equipment in the area.
On Thursday, TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 112 and Road 208 for a stolen tractor. The victim told Deputies, between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, a 2020 John Deere 410L Backhoe, worth $98,500, was stolen.
On that same day, Deputies were also called to the area of Avenue 112 and Road 208 for a stolen Skid Steer. The victim told Deputies, between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, someone came on the property and took a 2019 Caterpillar 289D Skid Steer worth about $70,000.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Randy Gunderman, Detective Ryan Pugh or Detective Jeremy McMillan with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.