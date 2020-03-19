Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Baillie accepted a dozen backpacks filled with comfort items for foster kids in transition, thanks to students in the Alternative Achievement Program, which is part of the Tulare County Office of Education.
Students made pillow cases and comfort pillows for the project and included a notebook, personal letter and hygiene items in the backpack.
This project was part of the students’ entry for the Tulare County Board of Supervisors’ StepUp Youth Challenge. Deputy Baillie thanked the kids for the backpacks and for caring about other children.