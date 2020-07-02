Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding 27-year-old Emanuel Mariscal of Teviston.
Mariscal was last seen near his home in the area of Road 192 and Avenue 88 around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Has has schizophrenia and has been off his medication for a couple of days.
Mariscal is described as a Hispanic Male, 5’7”, 160 pounds, Brown Eyes, Brown Hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black shoes. Deputies, as well as the TCSO Drone Unit, are currently searching for Mariscal.
Anyone with information on Mariscal’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.