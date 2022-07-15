Around 9:30 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the area of Orange Belt and Avenue 196 in Strathmore for an assault with a deadly weapon.
When Deputies arrived on scene, they were told three men had been inside the EZ Shop and Go. When they walked out, four men came up to them and made gang gestures.
The victims, who aren't gang-related, ignored them. But, as they were leaving, the suspects followed them and fired shots at their car. No one was hurt.
Detectives were on scene Friday investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.