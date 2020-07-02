After a month-long investigation, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit / Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 18-year-old Britney Vasquez of Orosi for distributing child pornography on-line.
Vasquez created a fake social media account, where she shared dozens of nude images of underage girls from the area.
Vasquez is being charged with 20 counts of distributing child pornography and being held on a $1,000,000 dollar bail at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-trail Facility.
Multiple victims have been identified and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Franks at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit, (559) 687-7021. You can also call 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6218, or anonymously, by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com or at (559) 725-4194.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that sharing sexually explicit or nude images of children under the age of 18 is a serious offense and will be treated as such. We also encourage parents to keep a close eye on their child’s activity on the internet.