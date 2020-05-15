The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office recognizes these are times of prolonged isolation, making it important for people to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. That being said, TCSO wants to make sure they’re doing it without interfering in the day to day operations of the agricultural industry.
Take a look at the picture and you’ll see the problem! It was taken several days ago in the area of Rocky Hill Ave., east of Highway 65. Nearly 100 cars were parked there, blocking the area off from farmers who needed to run tractors and apply materials to their crops.
While the Sheriff’s Office encourages people to get outside and enjoy the beautiful spring weather, it also asks they be mindful of parking on private property.
Please park legally in the area and refrain from parking within the perimeters of farmland. Please don't move delineators or cones in the area, which have been designated for agricultural operations.
The Sheriff’s Office believes together, as a respectful community, these issues can be resolved without it resulting in fines and/or criminal charges.