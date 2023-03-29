Tulare County Fire Department Chief Charlie Norman was in front of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning to report on the impacts caused by flooding, and to request the approval of an $8 million budget adjustment to assist the department in their flood disaster response.
With storm systems hitting Tulare County at a historical rate, TCFD has been extremely busy. Norman reported since the storms have hit the county more than 170 water rescues have been performed, more than 2,000 calls for service in regards to flooding have been received, and more than 800 personnel are currently working the incident. He said the data is rapidly changing on a constant basis and it's anticipated water will breach in several areas of the county in the future.
Norman explained the department has divided the county into two sides and five branches. Porterville, the Tule River Reservation, and Springville all fall under Branch Two. Norman explained there have been numerous breaches along the Tule River and operations are in effect to mitigate water damage.
Since the department has taken action and responded to flood calls, it was highlighted no crew members have sustained any injuries, and no civilian injuries or deaths have been reported.
He wrapped up his flood update by saying it's hard to judge which areas would be heavily impacted with the coming storms expected Tuesday night and today but the community should be prepared.
Towards the end of the meeting, Norman was back before the board for an emergency item concerning a budget adjustment for the Tulare County Fire Department in the amount of $8 million to assist in flood disaster response. The emergency item was quickly approved with no opposition from the board.
During Tuesday's meeting, Jennah "The Gem" Creason of Visalia was recognized for her accomplishment as a USA Boxing National Champion. The Board of Supervisors presented Creason with a proclamation to recognize her accomplishments and comment on the 16-year-old's commitment to martial arts. The teenage national champion holds a 4.0 GPA in school, practices seven different types of martial arts, is a multi-award winner on many different platforms, and spends her free time volunteering within her community.
Creason and her father, Larry Creason, were present at the meeting where she expressed her gratitude to the board.
"I just want to say thank you guys so much," said Creason. "I really appreciate it, it's a big honor. You don't understand how big this means to me being recognized by the people who help our county run. It's incredible and I also want to be more involved and hopefully volunteer and help with some organizations in Tulare County that involve kids so we can really tell them that they can do anything they put their minds to. I feel like that's really important and thank you guys again. I really appreciate it."
Dr Karen Haught, the former County Health officer, was also recognized during Tuesday's meeting for her service to the county for over 20 years. Haught officially retired on March 17, and many people were present in the board chambers to honor her as they said she will be missed.
Haught began to consider retiring when the pandemic hit the county, and she decided to stay in her position as the health officer through COVID because to remain steadfast in her commitment to the health of Tulare County, she said. She started her career with the county in 2002, and became the county health officer in 2006. Now that she's retired she will take time to travel to the East Coast to visit her children and spend time with her grandchildren.
"I'd just like to say thank you very much for the opportunity to work and serve the people of Tulare County," said Haught. "I worked with such wonderful and dedicated people in the health department across the county. It is with a heavy heart that I leave as so many lives were lost, over 1,500, and so many families affected and we just had such difficulties, but we all did our best during these very trying times and I appreciate all the kind words that you have given me. Thank you very much."
Tulare County Economic Development Corporation president and CEO Erica de Oliveira went before the board to give an organizational update of TCEDC. She informed the board the organization's goals moving forward are focused on economic growth and job creation. Her goal for Tulare County is for it to be a premier location to visit, live, and work.
Since the beginning of the year, TCEDC has taken up 28 project leads and 15 site selector missions. The top industries in the county include manufacturing, biotechnology, and food and beverage processing.
Other board business for Tuesday's meeting included the unanimous approval of an amendment to the general plan to change the land use designation and zone of roughly 13.86 acres on the Southeast corner of Lovers Lane and Caldwell Avenue in Visalia. The changes will allow for a large project that consists of a gas station, mini storage facility, fast food and sit down restaurants, office pads and parking space. The project will be known as "Caldwell Corner."