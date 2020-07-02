Tulare County Fire Department teamed up this year with the Tulare County District Attorney Investigators and with assistance from the Tulare County Sheriff Department, completed a multi-day operation to purchase illegal fireworks being sold on-line. During the multi-day operation, undercover officers searched various sites such as Offer up, Let Go, Craigslist, and Facebook for illegal fireworks being sold. The operation was able to take approximately 500 pounds of illegal fireworks off the street this year, with one arrest and two “notice to appear” citations issued. Many of the fireworks that were confiscated were aerial shells, bottle rockets, and multi shot type fireworks.
The goal of this operation was to deter the sale, purchase and use of illegal fireworks in Tulare County before the upcoming holiday. Over the last few weeks, Fire Officials have seen in increase in illegal firework activity across the County.
Fire Chief Charlie Norman advised “We cannot stress how important it is to stay safe on the 4th of July. The use and sales of illegal fireworks with in Tulare County is a crime and those who possess these type of fireworks are being fined or cited. Combined with the dry grass and the high heat that the valley experiences during this time of year, it only takes one spark to cause a fire.”
Safe and Sane Fireworks are the only legal fireworks allowed in Tulare County. Absolutely NO fireworks are allowed in the State Responsibility Area SRA of Tulare County (foothills & mountains). Many of these booths are opening this week throughout the county and in city jurisdictions. Many Departments are teaming up with their law enforcement counterparts and will be out patrolling on the 4th of July. There is a zero tolerance for illegal fireworks in Tulare County and those caught using or selling any type of fireworks outside of the approved dates can be cited and/or fined $1000.00.