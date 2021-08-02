The Tulare County Economic Development Corporation presented the City of Porterville with a comprehensive report on what the city's strengths and weaknesses are as far as potential economic growth.
TCEDC presented the report as part of its pitch for the City of Porterville to rejoin the corporation. The Porterville City Council will consider proposal to rejoin the corporation at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fee to to TCEDC for the city to rejoin the corporation is $25,000.
The County of Porterville was a founding member of TCEDC in 1983 and remained actively involved in the corporation.
The city staff report stated its partnership with TCEDC has led to a great deal of economic development in Porterville, including the biggest development over the last 30 years, the Walmart Distribution Center in 1991. Other developments that came to fruition as a result of the partnership, city staff reported was ProDocuments in 2003.
Through the TCEDC selection process, the city was also able to sell 35 acres of vacant city industrial property to Southern California Edison, city staff reported. SCE has developed half the property and has plans to further develop the property, although city staff noted SCE hasn't developed a customer service center at the site and doesn't have current plans to do so.
Other industrial projects through the TCEDC partnership have involved Beckman Coulter and the city's 10-acre property at Jaye and Montgomery, city staff reported.
But during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the cities of Farmersville, Exeter, Lindsay and Porterville all didn't renew their TCEDC memberships. The cities of Farmersville and Lindsay have rejoined the TCEDC.
Two Porterville businessman, Bank of the Sierra's Kevin McPhail and Staffor's Chocolates owner Rob Taylor are members of the TCEDC board.
The $25,000 fee for TCEDC members was included in the 2021-2022 fiscal year city budget approved by the council.
In the staff report, TCEDC staff stated they engaged with a broker from an international brokerage firm representing a landowner in Porterville interested in developing three to five industrial buildings (20,000-50,000 square feet) on his property located near Highway 65 and Highway 190.
“TCEDC staff explained the need for this type of development in the Porterville area,” the city staff report stated.
In June, Central Valley Regional Business Development specialist from GOBIZ, Julie Herd, also came to Porterville. She discussed with City Manager John Lollis and Community Development Director Jason Ridenour the city's growth plans and new development of the Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Municipal Airport.
The city staff report has also stated TCEDC coordinated with city staff to submit two sites for a flooring products manufacturer that takes recycled tire rubber and turns it into durable flooring products. City staff reported the company plans to buy 5-7 acres of land and to build a 70,000 square foot facility that would creat 50 “high paying” jobs. The Jaye and Montgomery site along with a site on W. Grand have been submitted. A proposal has been submitted and the company is reviewing the sites, city staff reported.
TCEDC also laid out Porterville's strengths and weaknesses, stating its population growth is a strength. Porterville's population grew by 2.2 percent in 2017-2018, the highest in the county and more than twice the state average.
weaknesses — market access/logistics, available buildings, proximity to suppliers, infrastructure, airport utilization
opportunities — skills/technical talent, industries sector growth, higher education
threats — energy costs, regulator environment, state and local incentives, tax climate
TCEDC also stated Porterville's labor force is a strength, calling it diverse and mobile as 4,822 residents work outside the county.
TCEDC also noted Porterville Unified School District's Pathways program as a strength as it offers 41 Pathway programs in areas such as energy, engineering, multi-media, health care and manufacturing. TCEDC also mentioned Porterville College.
“The ability to grown local talent through pathways and Porterville provides opportunity to show labor potential,” TCEDC stated. “Continued expansion of high education opportunities enhances the location attributes, particularly as they address growing industries and match with Pathway programs.”
TCEDC also stated about Porterville business risk is low, retail locations are strong and closures are minimal.
But as far as Porterville's weaknesses, the city isn't close to a major highway such as Highway 99 and it's also lacking when it comes to railroad.
TCEDC stated a lack of vacant buildings as a weakness which limits responses to requests for existing space. TCEDC also stated service and supply providers are located in other parts of Tulare County or Kern County.
Another major weakness in Porterville TCEDC alluded to was infrastructure although one of the priorities the City Council has established for funding from $20 million it will receive from the American Rescue Plan is broadband and technology.
The national news the Porterville area received when it came to water issues related to the 2015 drought could also be a problem, TCEDC stated. Water availability remain a “slight perception issue.”
TCEDC also stated there's potential to better utilize the Porterville Airport for such services as Amazon Air.
TCEDC also noted Porterville is becoming a community with a clean energy industry, so it can define its industry sector to bring such industry as bio products, clean energy and electric vehicle businesses.
Among other issues outside of Porterville that could impact the local community include the expected rise in energy costs.
There's also the regulatory environment in California although changes to the California Environmental Quality Act will help alleviate that issue, TCEDC said.
And TCEDC added, “California's high tax structure influences a moderate percentage of projects.”