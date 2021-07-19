Tuesday’s regular scheduled meeting will begin a little early to administer the oath of office and seat a new City Council member – Lawana Tate, who will serve the unexpired term of Council member Daniel Penaloza, who resigned on June 8, through November 2022. Tate is a life-long resident of Porterville committed to community and service.
Tate will then join the Council in closed session.
But once the Council returns to Open Session there are plenty of items on their consent calendar, scheduled second readings and scheduled matters to address. Among them, the consideration to apply for a $7.8 million grant towards a recreation center, a public hearing for a car wash for Jaye Street’s am/pm market, and a second reading for the two cannabis dispensaries.
Scheduled matters include approving the KJUG concert series for July and August at Centennial Park and a Community Civic Event by the Dolores C. Huerta Foundation for Ayudemos a Nuestros Hijos; and finally, reviewing the City’s sign ordinance and the parking of recreational vehicles and boats in residential areas.
Slated for the consent calendar to be voted upon in one motion unless an item is removed to be discussed at the end of scheduled matters are 13 items, including asking for approval to apply for a State grant to create new parks and new recreation opportunities.
California will distribute $393 million during a final round of Proposition 68 funding, with awards to be announced in late September. The City’s application includes the construction of a new community center and park on Henderson Avenue and Fourth Street along the Rails to Trails. The application is for $7,800,000.00 with no matching funds required. The total project is estimated to cost $10,275,000 which would leave the need to identify the additional funding source should the City receive the grant award.
Under Public Hearings, the City will look at approving a proposed car wash facility at the Jaye Street ARCO AMPM Market. The Council approved a car wash for the facility in February of 2012 but because they did not add it within two years of approval, it became null and void. The City recommends adopting the draft resolution approving the car wash modifications.
Under Second Readings, the Council will be doing a second reading of two ordinances approving a development agreement between the City of Porterville and two cannabis dispensaries – Coast to Coast Caregivers Corp to be located at 1 W. Morton Avenue, and Haven #7 for 230 and 232 N. Main Street. The City’s recommendation is to waive further reading and adopt the ordinance.
Under Scheduled Matters, two community civic events are on tap for consideration and approval – the KJUG Concert Series slated for July 22 and a date to be determined in August; and the Dolores C. Huerta Foundation’s “Ayudemos a Nuestros Hijos” – or “Let’s Help our Children” – slated for July 23.
The Porterville Chamber of Commerce is requesting the approval to hold the KJUG Concert Series 2021 at 7 p.m. at Centennial Park. It is estimated that the free concert will draw from 500 to 1000 attendees. There will be no VIP section, no alcohol sales and no vendors, other than the Chamber selling water during the event. The Chamber is asking for street closures from 4 to 10 p.m.
Thursday’s concert will feature Robyn Ottolini.
City fire, police and public works department staff have evaluated the anticipated event, and if approved by the City Council, recommend the closure of Cleveland Avenue between Main and Second Streets, and the closure of the ally between Cleveland and Thurman Avenues. The Police Department would station a vehicle at the northeast corner of the Main Street/Cleveland Avenue intersection to monitor traffic.
The “Ayudemos a Nuestros Ninos” event is requesting to hold their event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on July 23 at Veterans Park, Pavilion No. 2. The event will consist of speakers and some music. Once again, the City is recommending the event be approved.
The review of the City’s sign ordinance will also be addressed. On June 15, Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores requested the Council revisit and review the City’s sign regulations – in particular the high increase of pop-up signage and feather banners, which are generally considered temporary signs. The City’s recommendation is that the Council consider the review for potential amendments, and provide direction as determined.
The Council is also reviewing the enforcement of responding to and enforcing violations of municipal code provisions concerning the parking of recreational vehicles and boats in residential areas.
At the June 15 City Council regular scheduled meeting, the Council approved Mayor Monte Reyes’ request for the subject to be considered a Scheduled Matter at Tuesday’s meeting.
Currently it is prohibited to park and store recreational vehicles, boats, campers, trailers and similar vehicles for a period longer than 72 hours in the front yard setback. Such vehicles may be stored in the side or rear yard behind a minimum six-foot high, solid fence.
In addition, at no time are recreational vehicles allowed to be occupied as residences.
Code Enforcement has responded to 118 reports of violation, which has resulted and 83 instances of voluntary compliance, 35 reports remaining open for compliance. Of the 118 reported violations, nine resulted in the vehicle being abated through disposal due to being inoperable. The City is recommending the Council consider enforcement, and provide direction as determined.
Until further notice, Porterville City Council Meetings will be livestreamed on YouTube. Public comments may be submitted to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us and will be read aloud for Council consideration during Oral Communications or during any pubic hearings as applicable. Members of the public are encouraged to submit comments prior to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to participate in the meeting. Staff will periodically check for emails that may have been submitted after 6:30 p.m., however it is not guaranteed that those emails will be read prior to Council action.