Incumbent Lawana Tate officially kicked off her campaign on Tuesday to continue to represent District 1 on the Porterville City Council.
Tate was appointed to the position last year and is now seeking to be elected to the position in the November 8 general election. She's being challenged by Raymond Beltran to represent District 1.
In the other council race on the ballot in the November election, Greg Meister is running against Jason Gurrola to replace Milt Stowe in representing District 2 on the council. Stowe, who currently represents District 2, isn't running for re-election.
In announcing her candidacy Tate proclaimed the City of Porterville is “back in business” when talking about the council's accomplishments over the past year while she's served on the council.
When asked about the accomplishments of the council during her first year while serving on the body Tate said, “As a whole I think what we've accomplished is we're back in business,” adding she couldn't take personal credit for what the city has accomplished in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Tate did credit the vaccine incentive program approved by the council in playing a huge role in helping the city recover from the pandemic. Tate also played a more hands-on role in the effort as she volunteered at many Vaccine Roundups at the Community Vaccine Clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton.
Vaccine incentives were also provided at community events. As part of the program residents were given $100 gift cards to local businesses to be vaccinated. The program was funded by federal American Rescue Plan funds the city received.
As a result, the city distributed about $1.8 million in ARP funds through the vaccination incentive program. “We were able to pump a lot of money back into the community,” Tate said.
Tate added “although not perfect,” with the vaccination program increasing the number of residents who were vaccinated helped the city get “a handle on COVID.”
When asked about the biggest accomplishment for the council over the past year, Tate said, “Probably the biggest accomplishment in the last year — we were able to save some of our businesses that were absolutely going belly up because of the pandemic.”
She added about the actions the council took as far as COVID was concerned, “we have gotten to the point we're also a bit safer.”
Tate said she's running because she would like to see many of the projects the city has begun over the past year to be completed. “I really would like to retain my seat so we can reach the finish line,” she said.
She added one reason why she ran for the council was to achieve her goal of improving the infrastructure, including the roads in the city. She noted one of the projects involved Martin Street which she drives on in her district.
She said it's nice to see the street lights and the work that has been done on the street. “That's right on my way home,” she said.
As far as the biggest challenges facing the city, Tate said there's challenges yet to be known that will happen. She said as far as the biggest challenge, “basically it's team building and coming together as a community.”