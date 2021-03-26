Michael Smith, commander of American Legion Post 20, will play Taps at the Vietnam War Veterans display at Zion Lutheran Church on Monday, March 29.
Smith's playing of Taps will occur after a military line dance is done in honor of Vietnam veterans. Sylvia Harrell, Porterville College line dance instructor, and her line dance group, Crack of Dawn, will do the military line dance at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Smith's playing of Taps will follow at about 5:45 p.m.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29 has been recognized as a day in which the U.S. flag should be displayed. March 29, 1973 is the day in which Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disbanded and the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam.
Terra Bella's Zion Lutheran Church will have a display in the church parking lot to remember those who died during the war, or who are still unaccounted for. The display is titled, “One Equals One Thousand” in which 60 white crosses will be set up as each cross represents 1,000 Americans who lost their lives during the war (more than 58,000) or who are designated as Missing in Action (almost 2,000). A row of flags, including the American flag, POW/MIA flag, and a flag for each branch of the military, will provide the backdrop behind the field of crosses.
At the entrance of the display will be a table that includes a handout to take home that lists various bits of information about the Vietnam War and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D. C. In addition, those who visit the display can submit their name for a drawing to receive an autographed copy of the book, “We Marched Through Hell” by Vietnam veteran Steven Schultz on local Porterville High graduates who served in Vietnam.
The display will be available all day on Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 at 10341 Road 256.