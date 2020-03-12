Sierra View Medical Center will be hosting a press conference today at 11 a.m. in Visalia at the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency. This conference is to address the confirmed case of COVID-19 at the hospital in Porterville.
SVMC to hold press conference today
