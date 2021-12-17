A suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a suspect for possession of cocaine for sale.
On Thursday Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were were called to the area of Avenue 116 and Orange Belt Drive in Porterville for a suspicious vehicle. When Deputies arrived, they found the vehicle and contacted the driver, who ended up having an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Deputies also found 8.5 kilos of cocaine and about $30,000 in fake cash in the vehicle.
Deputies arrested the 21-year-old man for being in possession of cocaine for sales and transportation of Cocaine.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559)733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.