Three suspects involved in an incident involving a reported stolen vehicle has been arrested.
Daniel Martinez, 31, Shereen Macias, 32 and Videl Rincon, 34, of Porterville were all arrested.
At about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police officers observed a previously reported stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Third Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but it fled from the stop.
The stolen vehicle was located in the 400 block of North Murry Street and officers learned the two occupants fled the vehicle on foot, later identified as Martinez and Macias, to a residence in the 500 block of North Fourth Street.
Officers attempted to contact the subjects in the residence through verbal announcements, but they didn't initially respond. After some time passed two of the occupants exited the residence, later identified as Rincon and Macias, and they were arrested without incident.
An additional subject also exited the residence, later identified as Martinez, and fled on foot attempting to evade capture. Martinez was located in the area and was arrested without incident as well.
Porterville Police Detectives, who had since arrived, authored a search warrant for the residence, which was granted by a Superior Court Judge. Detectives located a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with an obliterated serial number at the residence.
During a search of the previously reported stolen vehicle additional live ammunition was located as well. A records check also revealed Macias to have five active warrants for her arrest.
Martinez was arrested for driving a vehicle without consent, possessing a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and delaying/resisting a peace officer. He was booked at the South County Detention Facility, where he's being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Macias was arrested for driving a vehicle without consent, possessing a stolen vehicle, delaying/resisting a peace officer, and the confirmed arrest warrants. She was booked at the South County Detention Facility, where she's being held in lieu of $195,000.
Rincon was arrested for delaying/resisting a peace officer and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was booked at the South County Detention Facility, where he's being held in lieu of $15,000.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Narcotic Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.