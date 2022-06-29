The Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated it has received several inquiries on why two suspected arrested in a major fentanyl bust have been released on their own recognizance.
“We felt it necessary to clear up any confusion there might be about the release process when it comes to our jail system,” TCSO stated.
TCSO stated all inmates booked into Tulare County jails are sent through what's known as the Risk Assessment Process through the Tulare County Probation Department. The Risk Assessment is then sent to a judge, who, then, determines whether or not the individual arrested is held on bail or if they're to be released.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received a court order releasing both suspects from custody on their own recognizance.
TCSO stated although Sheriff Mike Boudreaux strongly disagreed with the release of the suspects as a matter of public safety, the court order release must be followed.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to the Tulare County Superior Court and/or the Tulare County Probation Department, TCSO stated.
25-year-old Jose Zendejas and 19-year-old Benito Madrigal who were arrested were released. On Friday night, Tulare County HIDTA investigators were called to the area of Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue in Tulare to help California Highway Patrol Officers with a traffic stop.
During their investigation, Detectives with the Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit, HIDTA, found 150 packages, each containing 1,000 Fentanyl pills. In total, 150,000 pills were found hidden inside the vehicle. Each pill sells for approximately $5, making the street value of the seizure $750,000.
Zendejas face charges of possession, transportation and sales of illegal drugs. They were booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Neil Skrinde or Detective Jeff Dowling with TC HIDTA at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.