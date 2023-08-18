Three suspects accused of numerous offenses including making a malicious false bomb threat and possession of stolen vehicles has been arrested.
Salvador Sierra, 33, Jose De Jesus Munoz, 36, and Kimberly Austin, 31, all of Porterville, were arrested.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4 Porterville Police Officers received information regarding a previously reported stolen vehicle at a residence in the 1400 block of South Kessing Street. Officers responded and located a Ford pick-up, a motorcycle and a Honda off-road vehicle, which were all discovered to be reported as stolen.
Officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of a travel trailer on the property to further investigate the thefts but they refused to exit. During this time, an occupant of the trailer made several malicious calls to law enforcement falsely reporting a stabbing, shooting, and two bomb threats at Porterville businesses.
All these were checked by law enforcement officials and determined to be unfounded. Detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and residential property, to include the trailer. During service of the search warrant, Detectives detained three individuals inside the residence, who were identified as Sierra, Munoz, and Austin.
All three subjects were detained pending further investigation. During the detainment of Sierra, a Detective suffered an injury, which required treatment at a nearby hospital. Sierra was also found to have an active felony warrant for his arrest.
Further investigation revealed the trailer itself had also been reported as stolen. During further search of the trailer, Detectives located ammunition and found Sierra was a previously convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any ammunition.
Sierra was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Possession of Stolen Property; Felon in Possession of Ammunition; Assault on a Peace Officer; Resisting Arrest; Maliciously Reporting a Bomb Threat; and a Felony Warrant. Sierra is being held in lieu of $175,000 bail.
Munoz and Austin were also arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Resisting Arrest and Maliciously Reporting a Bomb Threat. They're being held in lieu of $75,000 bail each.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.