A suspected gang member who fired 11 shots at another vehicle as been arrested.
Daniel Hernandez, 22, was arrested. Another suspect involved in the incident is still wanted.
At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of West Tomah Avenue. Officers contacted the confidential victim and witnesses who provided details of the shooting, and a Be On the Lookout was quickly broadcasted to surrounding agencies. Porterville Police Detectives were summoned to assume the investigation.
Through their investigation, Detectives determined the confidential victim was driving westbound on Tomah Avenue from Mathew Street when a blue Chevy Traverse began to tailgate him for no apparent reason. As the confidential victim turned onto Balmoral Street, shots from within the Hernandez's vehicle were fired and at least rounds from firearms were fired, striking the victim’s vehicle several times and narrowly missing the driver.
The suspect vehicle fled westbound and was observed by a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who heard the BOL in the area of Avenue 152 and Road 192. The TCSO Deputy attempted a traffic stop on the suspects' vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
The suspect vehicle collided with building equipment in the Woodville area, causing the vehicle to become disabled. The suspect(s) then fled from the vehicle. TCSO began a search of the area, using a drone, and detained Hernandez, who was hiding nearby while the other suspect was able to elude capture.
TCSO was notified by a resident on the path of the pursuit of an assault rifle that had been thrown from the suspect vehicle. The rifle was located and recovered and later transferred to Porterville Police Detectives along with Hernandez. Porterville Police stated Hernandez was discovered to be an affiliate of a local street gang and has a violent history.
Hernandez was arrested for Attempted Murder, Discharge of Firearm in a Grossly Negligent Manner, Possession of an Assault Rifle, and Conspiracy. Hernandez was booked at the TCSO Jail with his bail set at $500,000.
Anyone with further information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department, anonymously if desired, at (559) 782-7400.