A suspected gang member accused of murder has been arrested.
Oscar Orosco Zavala, 27, of Porterville was arrested.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday Porterville Police Officer responded to the Palm Tree Inn at 940 West Morton Avenue, regarding an unresponsive male subject who was bleeding from the head. Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene and found the 25-year-old man of Porterville deceased. The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the right shoulder which exited his left shoulder.
PPD Detectives arrived and assumed the investigation. After an extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify Zavala as the suspect in the murder investigation.
The investigation led detectives to a residence in the 100 block of North F Street, Porterville. A search warrant was served at the residence, where Zavala was taken into custody without incident by PPD’s SWAT team.
Zavala, an active Northern street gang member, PPD stated, and was booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department for Murder and Participating in a Criminal Street Gang. Zavala is being held without bail.
Although Zavala has been arrested and booked in relation to the murder, anyone having additional information regarding the case is urged to contact the PPD Communications Center, anonymously if desired, at (559) 782-7400 and reference PPD Case No. 23P31147.