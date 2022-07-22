It came as no surprise that two suspected fentanyl traffickers who were released within 18 hours of their arrest didn't show for their court hearing on Thursday.
Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19, didn't show for their court hearing on Thursday. The suspects who listed their address as Washington were arrested on Friday, June 24 after being stopped by the California Highway Patrol in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has stated the suspects aren't from this country.
During a search 151 packages, each containing 1,000 fentanyl pills at a value of more than $750,000 was discovered. But after a risk assessment was done, Zendejas and Madrigal were considered to be a “low risk” and were released within 18 hours of their arrest.
Boudreaux said K-9 units helped discover the large amount of fentanyl and after the suspects were released, the K-9 unit continued its search and 2 kilos of cocaine and another 1,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a hidden compartment.
On June 30 in Tulare County Superior Court Department 10, Judge Nathan Leedy rescinded the suspects' prior release on their own recognizance and issued an arrest warrant for both men. Bail was also set at $2.15 million at that time.