Porterville Police reported a suspect with a bow and arrows was detained at gunpoint on Tuesday.
Dakota Wheeler, 25 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 8;10 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to Porterville Chrysler Jeep Dodge at 777 West Olive Avenue for a report of a male subject who was armed with a bow and arrows. The male subject was reportedly shooting arrows at new vehicles on the lot and threatening to assault employees.
Officers arrived in the area soon thereafter and located the subject, later identified as Wheeler, just west of the business. Because Wheeler was still in possession of the bow and arrows, Wheeler was detained at gunpoint. After Wheeler was detained, he was determined to be on active CDCR Parole.
Nobody was physically injured as a result of the incident. Employees of the dealership advised Wheeler damaged two Ram pickups and one Jeep, causing approximately $8,000 in damage. Contact was later made with CDCR Parole, which issued a Parole Hold on Wheeler.
Wheeler was booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Felony Vandalism and Criminal Threats, as well as a Violation of Parole.