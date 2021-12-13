A man who was able to escape despite being tased by a Porterville Police Officer has been arrested.
Jeffery Len Rodgers, 57 of Porterville was arrested.
On November 28 at 8:30 a.m., a Porterville Police Officer was conducting a patrol check at Al’s Mini Mart, located at 943 West Westfield Avenue, when he observed a suspicious vehicle parked near the former batting cages. The Officer contacted the driver, Rodgers, and determined there were eight active Tulare County Warrants for Rodgers’ arrest.
When the Officer attempted to arrest him, Rodgers said he wasn't going to jail and began to physically struggle with the Officer. During the struggle, the Officer deployed his Taser, which had no effect. Rodgers managed to escape in his vehicle.
Shortly before 3 p.m Saturday, another Porterville Police Officer observed Rodgers on the Jaye Street Bridge. When the Officer attempted to contact him, Rodgers fled on a bicycle. Rodgers rode the bicycle into a concrete piling under the bridge and then fled on foot along the bed of the Tule River.
Officers apprehended Rodgers a short distance west of the bridge. After the arrest, Officers discovered Rodgers was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Officers booked Rodgers at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence; Resisting Arrest; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and his outstanding arrest warrants. Rodgers is being held in lieu of $315,000 bail.