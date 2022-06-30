The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has named the suspect in a cold case that lasted 28 years involving the murder of a 10-year-old girl.
At a press conference on Thursday Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said there was no doubt the killer of 10-year-old Angelica Ramirez was Romiro Villegas. Villegas died in December 2014 in Mexico.
It was also stated at the press conference Villegas lived at two different residences in Porterville in the late 1990s and frequented the Porterville swap meet.
Boudreaux stated Villegas abducted Ramirez for a Visalia swap meet on March 3, 1994. Villegas was at the swap meet with her parents and brother and had gone to use the restroom.
Two days later the body of Ramirez was found in a canal off Avenue 96 in Pixley.