A suspect accused of attacking a family member who was shot by Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies has died.
Lorenzo Molina, 41 of the Los Angeles area, was killed.
Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Road 232 in Ducor for a man armed with a knife, fighting with his 81-year-old uncle.
When they arrived, Deputies found the 81-year-old victim with cuts on his face, trying to fend the suspect off with a chair.
Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the knife several times and tried to de-escalate the situation. But the suspect refused to comply and continued charging toward the Deputies with the knife. A taser was deployed, but it didn’t stop the suspect and he continued toward the deputies, forcing them to shoot the suspect.
Deputies immediately began rendering first aid to Molina until medical personnel arrived. Molina was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The 81-year-old victim was also taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was treated for multiple injuries and released the same day.
The Porterville Police Department is handling the investigation of the incident. As standard protocol, the two officers involved in the shooting were placed on Administrative Leave.