The Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated it was investigating after Deputies found a man stabbed in Terra Bella.
Just after 11:50 a.m. Friday, TCSO Deputies were called to a stabbing in the 9500 block of Road 234 in Terra Bella.
When Deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was detained, but her name wasn't released on Friday as the investigation was still unfolding.
Detectives were called out to the scene and were investigating. The victim’s condition was unknown as of Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.