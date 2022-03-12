On March 10, 2022 at approximately 4:31 P.M., Officers with the Porterville Police Department observed a wanted subject, 37 year-old Porterville resident George Lepe Jr., in the 1000 Block of West Henderson Avenue.
When contacted, Lepe attempted to flee from Officers on foot. Officers were able to catch up to Lepe and made efforts to detain him. During the detention, Lepe attempted to punch one of the Officers. However, the Officer avoided the strike and Lepe was arrested without further incident.
Lepe’s vehicle was discovered to display false vehicle registration. Officers searched Lepe’s vehicle and located drug paraphernaliainside. Lepe was also determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Lepe was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence; Display of False Vehicle Registration; Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and an outstanding warrant.