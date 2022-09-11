A suspect was at large after an officer involved shooting involving the City of Lindsay police.
On Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. Lindsay Police Officers encountered a disabled motorist in the area of Tulare Road and Mirage Avenue. While making contact with the motorist, a weapon was observed in the backseat of the vehicle. When confronted with the observation, the motorist immediately fled on foot.
Officers gave chase, at one point confronting the suspect and gave specific orders, to which the suspect failed to comply. A taser was deployed, causing the suspect to drop a handgun onto the ground.
The taser had minimal effect and after the suspect retrieved the firearm from the ground, he turned and pointed it in the direction of the officers. One officer discharged his firearm at the suspect.
The suspect fled on foot and was able to evade capture. It’s unknown if the suspect was struck by the gunfire.
Assistance was provided from multiple Tulare County law enforcement agencies and the suspect wasn’t located. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department has assumed the criminal investigation.
At the same time an administrative investigation will also be conducted by command staff of the Lindsay Department of Public Safety. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. This is standard practice any time an officer discharges a firearm.
Anyone with information regarding this matter is urged to contact Lieutenant Ryan Heinks of the Lindsay Department of Public Safety, (559) 562-2511.