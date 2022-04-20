A suspect has been arrested on catalytic converter theft and drug charges.
Cuauhtemoc Rosales, 35 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday Porterville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck in the 200 Block of South Cornell Street. Officers contacted Rosales, who was the driver and sole occupant of the truck.
Officers conducted a records check and discovered Rosales had an outstanding warrant for which he was arrested. Officers conducted a search of Rosales and discovered Rosales was in possession of two bindles of methamphetamine, which weighed more than ¼ ounce in total.
Officers searched Rosales’ pickup and discovered a catalytic convertor in the bed. The catalytic converter was wrapped in carpet, in an apparent attempt to conceal it. Officers discovered two functioning sawzalls with blades in the cabin of the pickup.
Rosales was arrested for Transportation of Methamphetamine for Sale, Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale, Grand Theft, and the outstanding arrest warrant. Rosales was booked at the South County Detention Facility.
Later Tuesday morning, Officers received the report of a catalytic converter theft in the 400 Block of North Ryan Terrace. Detectives assumed the investigation and responded to the victim’s residence. Detectives determined the catalytic converter found in the bed of Rosales’ pickup was taken from the victim’s vehicle.
Detectives later executed a search warrant at Rosales’ residence, which is located in the 200 Block of South Rocky Hill in Porterville. Detectives recovered ammunition and an additional two catalytic converters, which are suspected to be stolen, from Rosales’ residence. Detectives determined Rosales is a previously-convicted felon and prohibited from possessing ammunition. Rosales was additionally charged with Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those with information may also provide it anonymously.