A suspect has been arrested for a string of burglaries.
Matthew Ward, 37, was arrested.
Just after 5 a.m Thursday, Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were conducting a patrol check in the 22000 Block of Avenue 208 in Lindsay. While patrolling the area, Deputies saw a man inside a home that was recently burglarized.
Deputies were aware the home was vacant and were able to contact, identify and arrest Ward.
While inside the residence, Deputies found furniture and household items from the victims home outside in the patio, along with furniture that had been moved from bedrooms to the living room.
Throughout the investigation, Deputies found Ward was also suspected in a previous burglary at the same residence, which resulted in the loss of more than $4,500.
Further investigation led deputies to a home in the 23000 block of Avenue 178 in Porterville. A search warrant was served at the residence and more of the victim's property was found. Approximately $3,700 of the stolen items were removed and returned to the victim.
Ward was later booked at the South County Detention Facility for violations of PC 459, PC 496 and PC 603 along with two outstanding bench warrants with a total bail of $150,000.
This is still an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Haro, Detective Robinson or Sgt. David De La Cruz at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.comor by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.