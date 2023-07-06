A suspect wanted for parole violation and accused of a home invasion has been arrested after a standoff with police.
Ismael Ulloa, 38 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 300 block of West Date Avenue, regarding a home invasion that just occurred. The victim stated the suspect entered her home, demanded money, and took her jewelry as well as other items. The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle before the victim was able to call the police.
Detectives assumed control of the investigation and through their efforts, they were able to identify the suspect as Ulloa, a 38-year-old, who was currently on active CDCR Parole for burglary. Additionally, Detectives authored an arrest warrant for Ulloa and a search warrant for a residence located in the 1400 block of East Tyler Avenue, after it was determined he was staying there.
At 3:25 p.m. Wednesday Detectives confirmed Ulloa to be at the residence located in the 1400 block of East Tyler Avenue. A perimeter was established and the Porterville Police Department's SWAT team as well as the Crisis Response Team, were called to assist with the apprehension of Ulloa. After an extensive standoff and on-going negotiations, Ulloa finally surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.
Ulloa was arrested and will be booked at the South County Detention Facility for Home Invasion and a Parole Hold. He’s being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the department Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.