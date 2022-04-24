On April 19th, TCSO Deputies were called to the 24000 block of Ave 188 in Strathmore for a report of gunshots being heard and someone screaming for help.
When Deputies arrived, they found a woman and man on the side of the road who had been shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital where 34-year-old Pedro Antonio Lopez died. The female victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and she was treated and released.
Homicide Detectives took over the investigation and determined 29-year-old John Maduena of the Lindsay-Strathmore area was responsible for the shooting.
Homicide Detectives then learned Maduena had left the area and was hiding in a motel in Ontario, CA. TCSO Detectives worked with the Ontario Police Department Multi-Enforcement team and the US Marshall’s Office and took Maduena into custody without incident.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.