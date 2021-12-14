An argument between two women led to the arrest of one of the women, Porterville Police stated.
Iexsele Garcia, 22 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 9:50 a.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers responded to an address in the 400 Block of West Springville Avenue after receiving a call of an argument between two females, one of whom was Garcia. Officers arrived on scene and during the investigation, Officers determined Garcia had two active warrants for her arrest.
When Officers attempted to arrest Garcia for the warrants, she refused to comply with lawful orders and attempted to flee. Garcia also became physically resistive and threatened the Officers.
Officers eventually arrested Garcia and booked her at the South County Detention Facility for Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, as well as the outstanding arrest warrants.