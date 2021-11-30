recorder@portervillerecorder.com
A suspect accused of possession of a stolen vehicle has been arrested.
Christian Eudave, 38 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Porterville Police Officer was patrolling the 400 Block of West Morton Avenue when he observed a stolen vehicle traveling in the area. The Officer conducted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle as it pulled into the driveway of a nearby residence.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, later identified as Eudave, was arrested without incident. After the arrest, Officers discovered Eudave was in possession of a shaved key, which was used to operate the stolen vehicle, and drug paraphernalia.
Eudave was later booked at the South County Detention Facility for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Possession of Stolen Property; Possession of Burglary Tools; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.