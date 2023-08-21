A suspect accused of possessing a stolen motorcycle has been arrested.
Roger Lee Taylor, 33 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Saturday at about 7:40 p.m., Porterville Police Detectives responded to a residence in the 600 Block of W. Union Avenue where they made contact with Taylor. Taylor was found to be in possession of a reported stolen Kawasaki Ninja 400.
Taylor was also found to have an active felony warrant and was determined to be a parolee at large. Taylor was arrested without incident, and the reported stolen motorcycle was towed and the owner was notified.
Taylor was booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Warrant, and Parole Hold. He's being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal street gang activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.