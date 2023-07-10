A suspect accused of fleeing in a vehicle after a traffic stop has been arrested.
Melvin Sanchez, 22 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Detectives from the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit, attempted to enforce a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Main Street and Morton Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to yield and drove off at a high rate of speed, while traveling against the flow of traffic and nearly crashing into oncoming vehicles. Due to the public safety and the lack of regard for others by the suspect, Detectives discontinued their pursuit.
Detectives conducted follow up to the investigation and were able to locate the suspect vehicle parked in the 700 block of East Orange Avenue. After further investigation, Detectives located Sanchez at a nearby residence and identified him as the driver of the suspect vehicle.
Sanchez was arrested without any further incident and booked at the South County Detention Facility for Felony Evading. He's being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation or any other criminal activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.