A suspect accused of auto theft has been arrested.
Rosendo Martinez, 32 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers learned a Honda had been stolen.
While the investigating Officer was still on scene, other Patrol Officers observed the reported stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Plano Street near Olive Avenue. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle which yielded in the 200 block of West Henderson Avenue.
Martinez was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and didn't have permission to take it. Martinez was also in possession of shaved vehicle keys, which were used to start the vehicle. Rosendo
Martinez was also found to have a suspended driver’s license. He was taken into custody without incident.
Martinez was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and driving on a suspended license. Martinez was booked into the South County Detention Facility.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.