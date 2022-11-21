A suspect accused in a shooting at a Porterville motel has been arrested.
Miguel Cervantes, 29 of Delano, was arrested.
At about 4:10 p.m. Sunday, November 13 Porterville Police Officers responded to a motel located within the city, regarding a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located shell casings and bullet holes in several vehicles and into at least one of the rooms.
After further investigation, officers learned the suspect responsible for the shooting had been in an argument with several individuals staying in one of the rooms before he retreated to the parking lot where he fired several rounds from a handgun into the building. The suspect then fled the area in a white colored early 2000’s model Mercedes sedan.
Through the course of investigation, detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit were able to positively identify the suspect as Cervantes. Cervantes was found to be a documented gang member and a previously convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Detectives authored a warrant for Cervantes’ arrest for the charges of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and gang enhancement. The warrant was later endorsed by a Superior Court Judge.
On Friday, November at about 11:10 a.m., detectives observed Cervantes walking in the area of his residence and were able to take him into custody without incident. Detectives then authored a search warrant for Cervantes’ residence which was also endorsed by a Superior Court Judge.
Upon service of the search warrant, detectives located two handguns, one matching the firearm used during the shooting in question, and several live rounds of ammunition of miscellaneous calibers.
Cervantes was later booked into the South County Jail for the aforementioned charges and is being held without bail.
Anybody with any information regarding the case or any criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.