On June 15, 2022, Detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit began investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Sunrise Handy Market, located in the 400 block of W. Poplar Avenue, shortly before 3:30 A.M. Prior to this robbery, the same suspects committed a carjacking in the City of Lindsay where they kidnapped the female victim at gunpoint and made her drive around before forcibly removing her from the vehicle. The suspects then used the stolen vehicle to go on a robbery crime spree in other jurisdictions.
After the armed robbery in Porterville, the suspects committed additional armed robberies at convenience stores in Ducor and Delano, while physically injuring a customer and employee. Surveillance video released, shows the moment a group of suspects barged into the Ducor Handy Mart around 3:30 Wednesday morning, forced a customer to the ground at gunpoint, held a gun to the clerk’s head and demanded money, and then left, kicking the customer on the ground as they ran off.
Porterville Police Department Detectives quickly associated two of these robbery suspects with the suspects who committed the attempted murder (shooting) on June 3, 2022 at about 7:45 A.M. in the 500 block of West Morton Avenue, which involved members of criminal street gangs.
The two of the suspects, both 16-year-old boys with extensive and violent criminal histories from Porterville. One of the suspects was wanted for attempted murder. The other had a felony warrant for his arrest.
Suspect #1 and suspect #2 were arrested for Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, Carjacking,
Kidnapping, Felony Warrants, and committing crimes in order to benefit a Criminal Street Gang.
Additional charges are expected. Both suspects were booked into the Tulare County Juvenile
Detention Facility. The other two are still outstanding.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Corporal
Ellestad the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or Detective McCaskill or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.