The Tulare County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation at its meeting on Tuesday recognizing September 18 through 24 as Banned Book Week.
Banned Book Week has been recognized throughout the nation for 40 years to signify the importance all books and other materials can be accessed by the public. The proclamation was signed by all five supervisors, Eddie Valero, Dennis Townsend, Pete Vander Poel, Larry Micari and Amy Shuklian.
The theme of this year's Banned Book Week was “Books Unite Us — Censorship Divides Us.”
In introducing the proclamation, Valero stated it was being issued to make sure all publications be accessible to the public “even those some consider unpopular.” In reading the proclamation Valero also stated the proclamation calls for guardians to have the right to choose what books their children read. The proclamation states books that explore all cultures should also be accessible.
Tulare County Librarian Darla Wegener also spoke on behalf of the proclamation. “We actually celebrate that every day,” said Wegener about Banned Book Week.
She said the main reason why books are challenged or banned is because somebody personally objects to the book's content.
Among the books that are banned or challenged the most, Wegener said, deal with topics such as those concerning LGBTQ issues, racism, sexism, abuse and violence.
Wegener noted of the 100 most popular classics used in middle schools through college more than 40 have been challenged or banned.
She noted among those books that have been challenged or banned include the “Grapes of Wrath.” “It's a very significant book to our culture,” said Wegener commenting on the Central Valley. “I couldn't imagine not having access to that book.”
Wegener stated everyone's access to books is a “freedom of speech and First Amendment right.”