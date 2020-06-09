Last week at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, community leaders expressed their concern about a tweet from Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.
At Tuesday's board meeting, those who support Boudreaux took their turn in expressing their support for the sheriff. At least 10 people expressed their support for Boudreaux during the public comment period at the meeting.
Some of those who expressed their support also criticized those who were critical of Boudreaux, saying they were the ones who actually were causing division.
The controversy began after a since deleted tweet from Boudreaux stated: "For all those people hating cops across the nation. Just leave your name and address at your local police agency and let them know whenever you dial 911 or need emergency police services you no longer wish for them to respond to your calls for help."
Boudreaux stated he “sincerely apologized” for the tweet, but added that was only a portion of the tweet and that because his entire tweet wasn't shared, that portion of the tweet was taken out of context. That was a point also made by some supporters of Boudreaux at Tuesday's meeting.
Boudreaux went on to state in a video “Regardless of your position or belief in cops or the environment surrounding law enforcement right now, we will and always will respond and provide safety, even to those who hate us.”
And there were those at the meeting who in some way essentially defended Boudreaux's entire tweet. One woman put it bluntly when she said: “I understand and support the tweet.”
Another woman expressing support for Boudreaux also commented on the City Council in Minneapolis looking to take action to defund the police department in an effort to overhaul the city's public safety system and make it more community-based.
“It's insane that people are wanting to defund the police,” she said.
She also at least in part defended the controversial part of Boudreaux's tweet when she said Boudreaux shouldn't be criticized “when you ask a question that needs to be asked. The sheriff asked a good question and it needs to be answered and it's not racist.”
She also admitted she has had an issue with a Visalia police officer when it came to her 17-year-old son but was told the police union was too powerful when it came to taking action against that officer. “That's where we need to have reform,” said the woman about police unions.
Those at the meeting also said community leaders who criticized Boudreaux were mischaracterizing him and added he wasn't racist in any way.
One woman called the criticism of Boudreaux inaccurate claims that was causing division. “Our sheriff cares about the community,” she said. “Now is the time for us to come together.”
One man at the meeting criticized what has been reported about Boudreaux through community leaders who criticized him. “This type of reporting is irresponsible,” he said.
Another business owner said Boudreaux is committed “110 percent” to protect people's lives and property.
Another man who said he's a beef producer stated those in agriculture have appreciated what Boudreaux has done such as going after those who grow marijuana on agricultural land in the foothills and the Smart Water program that cracks down on those who vandalize water. “I really appreciated all that he has done,” he said.
Another man stated criticism is coming from “people who want to create division.”
Lily Hart of the Exeter Republican Woman's Organization said she was speaking for the organization in expressing support for Boudreaux. She said Boudreaux is a “good, compassionate, loving” person. “He is a good sheriff. Racism is the farthest thing that could happen with Sheriff Boudreaux.”
Vicki Riddle of the Tulare County Youth Commission said, “I feel safe living in Tulare County with our sheriff.”
A registered nurse from Lindsay put it simply when she said, “I just wanted to give my support to Sheriff Boudreaux.”
But also at the meeting was Vincent Salinas, chairman of the Latino Political Action Committee in Tulare County, who came to criticize remarks made by Undersheriff Tom Sigley at last week's meeting.
Sigley said at last week's meeting Boudreaux was meeting with Hispanic leaders and “not the ones in here, spreading false, racist comments.”
“I take offense to that comment,” Salinas said.