Thursday evening was host to a live Town Hall meeting hosted via Facebook by a panel of county health officials who updated Tulare County residents on the most current information for COVID-19 vaccines in the county.
Amy Shuklian, chairman for the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, opened the meeting and explained that the panel was made up of leadership representatives from the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (TCHHSA) who are handling the distribution of the vaccine throughout Tulare County. The four panelists for the night were Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County’s Public Health Officer, Kristina Leach, the Division Manager for TCHHSA’s TulareWORKs Division, Karen Elliott, TCHHSA’s Public Health Director, and Timothy Lutz, the TCHHSA’s Agency Director.
Before Shuklian handed the floor over to Dr. Haught, she informed those who were viewing the livestream that there is an overwhelming demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in the county, and that there currently is not enough supply to meet that demand. She also stated that the county is working to get all the vaccines that are currently available to those need it most.
Dr. Haught began by stating that the vaccine is very important to the county, and that although it is now available, Tulare County residents still need to follow current guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Haught stated that the vaccine is safe and effective, and that two vaccines are currently available, Pfizer and Moderna.
Haught said that the vaccines have been researched for some time and have been through rigorous studies. Results of the studies were available in December and reflected positively, with Pfizer testing at 95% effectiveness and Moderna testing at 94% effectiveness. No concerns for safety were noted in the clinical trials, and all the side effects reported are similar to other vaccines such as the vaccines for the flu and tetanus. Haught stated that the most common side effects include soreness in the arm and fatigue, but that there is always a risk for an allergic reaction. Out of the roughly 17,000 people who have been vaccinated in Tulare County, only a few needed medical attention after receiving their dose, but recovered quickly.
Dr. Haught explained that if you have had COVID-19 and have made a full recovery, you are able to get the vaccine, but you cannot receive the vaccine if you actively have COVID or are under self-quarantine. She said do not get the vaccine if you have had a reaction to previous vaccines or an allergic reaction to ethylene glycol. Haught stated that additional vaccines are coming. A vaccine from Johnson and Johnson will be under consideration by the FDA within the next month, with two additional vaccines to be considered in the spring.
Leach spoke next and explained how the vaccines were distributed. She said that over 17,000 Tulare County residents have received their first dose of the vaccination and that 2,00o residents are fully vaccinated, having received both doses. The vaccinations were mostly given to frontline workers, but the county has begun giving the vaccine to those 65 years old and older.
Leach stated that the county currently has three Points of Distribution where residents can receive their vaccines, the Tulare County Ag Center, Porterville College, and the College Of the Sequoias Visalia campus. She stressed the need for the vaccine in the county, but stated that there is only a small amount of vaccines available. She stated that the state allocates doses of the vaccine to each county on a weekly basis, and that Tulare County receives an average of 3,000 doses a week. Leach explained that because the allocation happens weekly, distribution events cannot be planned in advance, and that appointments to get the vaccine are often not available until three days before the event.
Leach shared that 15,000 first doses were given out in January, and now those 15,000 people need second doses. This limits the county’s ability to give out first doses of the vaccine in February. Leach urged the community to call the vaccine Call Center at (559)685-2260, and leave a voicemail. The Call Center will call back when an appointment becomes available.
Elliott was next to speak to the community and stated that the county has begun vaccinating those who are 65 and older, but are ready to roll vaccines out to teachers, agriculture workers, and public safety personnel. Tulare County is working with leaders in each of those categories and are making plans on how to distribute vaccines equally to all of them.
Elliott encouraged county residents to fill out the vaccine interest form available on the TCHHSA website. She also shared that the state will be changing the distribution system after Phase 1B is complete, and will implement an age based distribution phase schedule.
Elliott reminded the community that vaccine allotment is limited, and that the county is relying on state. She urged residents to stay patient.
Lutz was the last to speak before the question and answer portion of the meeting began. He stated that he understands the frustrations and concerns with the vaccine supply, but the the distribution of the vaccine is a monumental effort. Lutz explained that the county has embraced a community based distribution approach and have put out volunteer forms for work at the Points Of Distribution. He also stated that an advisory group meets on a regular basis to identify the ever changing needs of the community and how the county can best reach out to the community to help them stay updated. Lutz stated that the county’s priority is to get the vaccine out as fast as possible, especially for those who need or will need their second doses.
When the Q&A portion of the meeting began, the first question asked was how can employers discuss receiving the vaccines with their employees. Dr.Haught stated the workplace can be an informative place, and is where a lot of people get their information. She suggested employers talk about the safety and benefits of the vaccine, and to listen to questions and concerns from their employees.
Elliott was asked what the expected time frame for emergency service workers to get vaccinated would be, to which she readily stated the county has already begun making plans to vaccinate this category of people, and could potentially get through that group within four weeks depending on the supply of vaccines received.
One person asked if you are living in Tulare County temporarily, can you still receive the vaccine, and can people living outside of Tulare County register to be vaccinated within Tulare County? Leach answered yes, you can receive the vaccination even if you are temporarily living in the county, and that neighboring county residents can not be vaccinated in Tulare County. Allocations of the vaccine are given for county residents and employees only.
Another question asked if those with underlying health conditions that are not 65 or older, or fall into any of the other eligible groups of people who can currently get the vaccine, can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. Elliot answered and said the county does not have that authority, and at this point in time if you don't fall into an eligible group, the county can not get you in to receive the vaccine right now.
Just before 7:30 p.m., Shuklian closed the meeting. She urged residents to stay patient, and stated those who are waiting to receive the vaccine will be notified when an appointment is available.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall meeting will be translated into Spanish and reposted to the TCHHSA’s Facebook page next week.
By ALEXIS ESPINOZA