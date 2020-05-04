At its meeting on Tuesday, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the 2020-2021 County Transportation Improvement program.
The program identifies various road improvements for the upcoming fiscal year. The total to be spent by the county for road improvements in 2021 will be $66.5 million. Funding for the projects will come from a combination of local, state and federal sources. The projects will be overseen by the Tulare County Resource Management Agency.
About $7 million in projects will be done in the Porterville area in 2020-2021. The two biggest projects will be a $2.7 million project to replace the bridge at Avenue 152 over the Tule River and a $1.25 million project on Avenue 95 in Terra Bella.
Work will also begin on the Tea Pot Dome Reconstruction Project in preparation of the relocation and expansion of Eagle Mountain Casino.
On January 7, the Board of Supervisors approved a Memorandum of Understanding and Intergovernmental Agreement with the Tule River Indian Tribe and Tule River Tribe Authority for the relocation and expansion of Eagle Mountain Casino.
The new Eagle Mountain Casino will be located on a 40-acre site on the east side of West Avenue, approximately 720 feet south of Scranton Avenue and the Porterville Sports Complex, all within the Porterville City limits, just west of the Porterville Airport.
In the Memorandum of Understanding, the county has agreed to design and construct improvements to Teapot Dome Avenue (Avenue 128) between West Street and Newcomb Street. As part of the MOU, the Tule River Indian Tribe and Tule River Tribe Authority will contribute to the project’s costs.
The project will still be in its initial phase with the total cost of the project to be $2.8 million. There has been $200,000 approved for 2020-2021 for the initial phase of the project. Funding for the total $2.8 million is still to be determined.
Along with the Avenue 152 bridge over the Tule River, there’s $700,000 included to replace the bridge over the Friant-Kern Canal at Avenue 174. There’s also $250,000 to replace the bridge over the Capinero Creek on Mountain Road 46 to Pine Flat.
Other projects include a road rehab of the Tule River Reservation road and the areas of Road 208, Avenue 160 and Road 236 at a cost of $400,000.
There will also be road rehab projects in West Porterville at Highway 190 and Road 152 at a cost of $450,000 and Avenue 160 from Road 192 to Road 200 at a cost of $200,000.
Terra Bella is receiving funding for three major road projects. The $1.25 million project will be for Avenue 95 between Road 236 and Road 256.
There’s also a $280,000 project to rehab Road 236 between Avenues 100 and 104 and a $550,000 rehab project for Drive 238 between Avenue 104 and 112.
In addition, there’s $100,000 for blade patching in various locations in East Porterville.
There’s also funding for two projects for the Lindsay-Strathmore area. There’s $90,500 for the rehab of Road 228 between Avenue 228 (Honolulu) and Avenue 232 (Tulare Road).
In addition there’s $80,000 for the rehab of Avenue 228 in Strathmore and D236 in Round Valley.