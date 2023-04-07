The Tulare County Board of Supervisors have a relatively short agenda for their regular meeting on Tuesday morning, with only a consent calendar and three presentations slated for business.
The meeting, which will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, will open with an opportunity for each supervisor to discuss matters they have taken part in over the last week. The meeting will then move to the presentations of three separate proclamations.
The first proclamation is to recognize April as National Autism Awareness Month. The second proclamation will recognize April 9 through 15 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and the last proclamation will recognize April 3 through 9 as National Public Health Week.
Once each proclamation has been announced and presented, the board will open the meeting to public comment.
After the public comment portion is complete the board will move to the only other item on their agenda, the consent calendar. Every item on the consent calendar can be approved by the board in one motion unless a supervisor requests the board pull an item from the calendar for further discussion.
Some items of note on the consent calendar are the adoption and amendments of meeting times for four future Board of Supervisors meetings. The Board of Supervisors may approve 6 p.m. meetings for May 9, July 18, August 29 and October 17.
The board may also reaffirm the existence of a local emergency due to flooding from winter storms, as well as a local health emergency due to contamination from flood waters and debris.
Before the meeting is adjourned, board members will have the opportunity to make requests for future agenda items.
This meeting is set for April 11 beginning at 9 a.m. It may be attended in person in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in Visalia or streamed live via the Tulare County YouTube channel.