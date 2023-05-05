The Tulare County Board of Supervisor will discuss acquiring property in Visalia for $5.6 million on Tuesday morning.
The roughly three acre site with two buildings is formerly known as the Casa Grande Assisted Living Facility. If the purchase of the property is approved, the county will retain the property as a mental health facility that serves adults in the county who have mental health conditions.
“The property is ideal as a transitional living center due to the construction and room type, a new full commercial kitchen to provide on-site meals, and with enough land to support the construction of an outdoor recreation area,” reads the staff report attached to Tuesday’s board agenda.
If the board chooses to move forward with the purchase, an initial purchase amount of $5.6 million has been agreed upon between the county and the property owners. An additional $6,700 would be approved for closing costs. The funds for the purchase and associated costs would be provided through the Mental Health Service Act trust fund.
The board is also set to read two proclamations on Tuesday morning. The first proclamation concerns the week of May 7 through 13 and deeming it as National Travel and Tourism Week, and the second is to honor May 13 as Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Drive Day.
The board will also be recognizing Violet Chavarria, Guadalupe Tapia, Julian Tapia, Pedro Tapia, Mitchel Arrezola and Woodville Warriors Alumni for their services and contributions to the community of Woodville.
This meeting of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 beginning at 9 a.m.