During its meeting on Tuesday, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider declaring an emergency due to the damage to roads and related infrastructure caused by the floods and storms of March 2023.
The county has reviewed the status of its roads and bridges and has determined damage is severe enough to warrant the declaration of an emergency. Three contracts have already been awarded to Teichert Construction Co. for projects along Deer Creek and White River Bridge. The county also has five additional projects that are awaiting responses.
If the board approves the existence of an emergency, the Resource Management Agency Director would be responsible for the continued work on the projects, but would not be constrained by delays including board approval of full plans for repair projects related to the emergency.
Funding for these projects is currently available through the County Road funds and the RMA is working towards securing federal funding through FEMA. If FEMA funding is secured, the county would be reimbursed for their repair costs.
The board of supervisors is also set to hold two public hearings on Tuesday morning, one of which concerns amending the zoning ordinance to reflect the addition of a bonus density ordinance “to allow for greater density bonuses and incentives and concessions for affordable and senior citizen housing.” The second public hearing concerns a zone change to change an area of South Demaree Street in Visalia from agricultural use to commercial use.
The board will read a proclamation honoring National Nurses Week from May 6 through 12. They will also recognize county employees from various departments and announce the 2022 Tulare County Employee of the Year.
This meeting is set for May 16, beginning at 9 a.m.