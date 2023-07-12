County Health and Human Services Agency, stood before the county's Board of Supervisors to present them with a plan to address homelessness created by the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) and asked the board to adopt a resolution of support for the plan.
Whitaker explained CSAC has outlined a plan to address homelessness with comprehensive statewide cohesive efforts called AT HOME. He also noted addressing homelessness is complex and the county has already taken several efforts to support the homeless and address their needs.
AT HOME is an acronym for the six different pillars developed as part of the plan to establish a statewide foundation for tackling the homeless crisis facing California. When broken down, AT HOME stands for Accountability, Transparency, Housing, Outreach, Mitigation and Economic Opportunity.
Whitaker summarized the importance of accountability and transparency, before stressing the biggest factor contributing to the homeless problem, housing.
"This one is pretty simple, you can't end homelessness if you don't have homes," said Whitaker. "The lack of affordable housing and shelter is a major contributor."
He highlighted the recent opening of the Finca Serena housing project in Porterville as a step in the right direction towards providing housing. He mentioned the new 68 unit housing project in Porterville, Carlita, but stated more than 200 applications have already been received from those in need of housing, highlighting the major need for housing within the county's communities
"You stand about a one in four chance of getting one of those units if you qualify and if you can afford that unit, even with subsidies," said Whitaker. "So that just highlights the problem that we're facing with housing."
The outreach and mitigation pillars were covered briefly before Whitaker explained the final pillar of Economic Opportunity.
"To address homelessness over the long term there must be a focus on employment, education and self-sufficiency of those who are formerly homeless or at risk of experiencing homelessness including justice involved individuals, veterans, older Californians and former foster youth," said Whitaker.
Supervisor Amy Shuklian asked for a comparison of AT HOME to the county's strategic plan for addressing homelessness. Whitaker answered both of the strategies outlined are much in line with each other.
Supervisor Eddie Valero asked for a timeline in which the state would implement the plan if approved, to which Whitaker replied ideally implementation would occur within the next few months but the board's support would keep the momentum going on a legislative level.
With no further discussion, the supervisors accepted the presentation and unanimously approved the resolution of support for CSAC's AT HOME plan.
The board also received a presentation from Lauren Brant, the county's financial advisor, regarding the county's Millennium Fund Investment Program.
Brant said due to inflation and trying to combat said inflation, the past year has been a little challenging.
As of April 1, the value of the program was $54 million broken into three funds with the bulk of the money going into the millennium fund.
She highlighted the county withdrew roughly $3 million over last year for capital expenditures bringing the total amount appropriated by the county to $66.7 million since the inception of the program in 1999.
In other board news, Chairman Dennis Townsend reported on the most recent update for the Success Lake Enlargement project stating that the completion date has been delayed to June 2024 due to the flooding earlier this year.
Once the project is complete, there will be a 25 percent water storage increase behind the dam.
The board also adopted a proclamation declaring the week of July 17-21 as Probation Services Week.
The next Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting will be on July 18. The meeting will be held in the board's chambers in Visalia beginning at 6 p.m.