Tulare County Superior Court issued a press release on Wednesday addressing the release of two suspects in a major fentanyl bust on their own recognizance.
The court also released the Public Safety Assessment report that was “prepared and submitted to the court by the Tulare County Probation Department.”
Judicial commissioner Michely Verissimo, a former assistant district attorney, who reports to Tulare County Superior Court, considered both of the suspects to be fit for release.
“The PSA provides assessment outcomes that are considered by the Commissioner before issuing an Order to detain, release on own recognizance, or on supervised own recognizance (SORR). “Aside from the information provided in the attached assessments, there was no additional information provided by the District Attorney or the arresting agency requesting bail deviation or detention holds.”
The arresting agency was the Tulare County Sheriff's Office. The press release also stated a bail deviation or detention hold would have been “allowed by current statute.”
The press release added as of Wednesday afternoon the Tulare County District Attorney had yet to file charges.
25-year-old Jose Zendejas and 19-year-old Benito Madrigal who were arrested were both released within 18 hours of their arrest over the weekend. Both gave their address as being from Washington. The two were arrested on Friday night after Tulare County HIDTA investigators were called to the area of Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue in Tulare to help California Highway Patrol Officers with a traffic stop.
During their investigation, Detectives with the Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit, HIDTA, found 150 packages, each containing 1,000 Fentanyl pills. In total, 150,000 pills were found hidden inside the vehicle. Each pill sells for approximately $5, making the street value of the seizure $750,000.
Zendejas and Madrigal face charges of possession, transportation and sales of illegal drugs. They were booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.
In the Public Safety Assessment detention/release order for Madrigal, the own recognizance box is checked. The report also states, “Probation found no indication the defendant has any prior criminal history using the name and date of birth provided.”
The own recognizance box is also checked for Zendejas and the report stated about him, “A search of local, state and national resources did not reveal a criminal history with the name and date of birth provided.”