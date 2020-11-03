The Tulare County Registrar of Voters released two election night results Tuesday evening, as of press time, with 174 of 271 precincts reporting.
On the ballot were two City of Porterville measures and one bond measure for the Sunnyside Union Elementary School District.
The preliminary results were:
LOCAL
Measure O, a $2 million bond measure for the repairs of roofs, modernizing classrooms, restrooms, and class facilities for the Sunnyside School District passed with 63.27% in favor and 36.73% against. The bond will levy a tax of 3 cents per $100 in assessed property value.
With only 11 of 23 precincts reporting, Porterville's Measure R appeared to be on the way to passing while Porterville'sMeasure S was too close to call as of press time.
Measure R would enact a 10% tax on marijuana businesses gross receipts or at a rate of $25 per square foot. Results showed 61.32% in favor and 38.68% against.
Measure Swould raise the tax on the cost of staying at a hotel or place such as an Airbnb in Porterville, from eight percent to 12 percent. Results showed 51.33% of voters choosing no and 48.67% choosing yes.
STATE
For the 12 state proposition, the Secretary of State’s office reported 44.5% of precincts reporting leaving the state propositions too close to call as of press time.
The preliminary results were:
Prop 14results showed 52.2% yes votes to 47.8% no votes. The prop would “authorize $5.5 billion state bonds for: stem cell and other medical research, including training; research facility construction; administrative costs. Dedicates $1.5 billion to brain-related diseases.”
Prop 15 results were split 50.2% towards no and 49.8% towards yes. This prop would “increase property taxes on commercial properties worth more than $3 million in order to provide new funding to local governments and schools.”
This was the most prominent measure on the ballot as it sought to partially roll back Proposition 13, the well-known ballot from 1978 in which Californians voted to reduce property taxes in a tax revolt. Proposition 15 would partially rescind Proposition 13, raising property taxes on some businesses.
Prop 16 results leaned towards no with 54.2% no votes and 45.8% yes votes.This propwould permit “government decision-making policies to consider race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in order to address diversity by repealing constitutional provision prohibiting such policies.”
Prop 17had the third largest gap of the night with 60.8% yes votes and 39.2% no votes. This prop would allow “people on state parole who are U.S. citizens, residents of California, and at least 18 years of age would be able to vote, if they register to vote.”
Prop 18results favored the no vote with 53.3% to 46.7% yes votes. This prop would allow “eligible 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the time of the next general election (to) vote in the primary election and any special elections preceding the general election.”
Prop 19results favored the yes vote with 52.3% in favor and 47.7% against. The prop would allow “homeowners who are over 55, disabled, or wildfire/disaster victims, to transfer primary residence’s tax base to replacement residence.”
Prop 20had the second largest gap of the night with 63.6% no votes and 36.4% yes votes and was on its way to being rejected. The prop would limit “access to parole program established for non-violent offenders who have completed the full term of their primary offense by eliminating eligibility for certain offenses.”
Prop 21 results showed 58.6% no votes to 41.4% yes votes. The prop would allow “local governments to establish rent control on residential properties over 15 years old.”
Prop 22 results showed 57.5% yes votes to 42.5% no votes. The prop “classifies app-based drivers as "independent contractors," instead of "employees," and provides independent-contractor drivers other compensation, unless certain criteria are met.”
Prop 23 results had the largest gap of the night with 63.7% no votes and 36.3% yes votes. The prop would require “physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during dialysis treatment. Prohibits clinics from reducing services without state approval. Prohibits clinics from refusing to treat patients based on payment source.”
Prop 24 results showed 56.8% yes votes and 43.2% no votes. The prop “permits consumers to: prevent businesses from sharing personal information, correct inaccurate personal information, and limit businesses’ use of "sensitive personal information," including precise geolocation, race, ethnicity, and health information. Establishes California Privacy Protection Agency.”
On Prop 25, results showed 53.8% no votes to 46.2% yes votes. “A ‘Yes’ vote approves, and a ‘No’ vote rejects, law replacing money bail with system based on public safety and flight risk.”
State proposition summaries and election results provided by www.sos.ca.gov.