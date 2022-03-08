The Sunday concert series will make its return at River Ridge Ranch, beginning on March 20.
Singer-songwriter Arielle Silver will be featured in the first concert. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 4.
Silver is known as an eloquent lyricist noted as a consummate storyteller whose rich, expressive voice and acoustic guitar frame expansive melodies that echo her many homes, tours and travels across the American heartland. In addition to her work as a singer/songwriter, Silver is an essayist and poet whose literary work has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and Best New Poets prize. Silver says she couldn't wait until the COVID-19 crisis is over so she can hit the road again.
“We can’t just reside in the despair of global, economic and health crises. All of that said, we need music, art, connection and good food — all of the things that help us feel human together. I believe in the power of music plus storytelling to heal and inspire every being in this galaxy.”
Music Connection recently named Silver as of its Hot Unsigned Artists / Top Prospects, writing “Arielle Silver is a born communicator, an artist whose structured songwriting exudes intelligence and humanity.”
It's been stated Silver's music is a testament to her renewal of inspiration, the rekindling of dreams, and the redemptive power of connective compassion that defines her artistry.
“I love Arielle! I particularly love how her voice and instrument and lyrics all come together in the emotions she conveys,” said artist S. LaVelle.
Silver can be viewed at https://youtube/c23BMmPeR1A