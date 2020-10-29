Summit Charter Collegiate Academy has begun its open enrollment period for the 2021-2022 school year.
Registration for open enrollment can be done now through December 17. Summit offers the following programs:
The Early College Academy provides students the opportunity to earn college credits while working towards their high school graduation requirements. Summit Collegiatestudents will follow a path to earn up to 60 college credits towards an Associate’s Degree in Social Science.
The Academy of Leadership in Business provides Summit Collegiate students the foundational knowledge for the business world, while focusing on and fostering essential leadership skills.
The Academy of Culinary and Hospitality students focus on the culinary arts. This academy introduces Summit Collegiate students to the art and practical skills of food preparation and hospitality.
The Academy of Digital Design & Innovation provides Summit Collegiate students the opportunity to develop their creative, technical, and entrepreneurial skills in the media arts fields.
Students don't have to be in an academy to attend Summit. Students can apply and remain on the general college prep track. Any Summit High School student has the opportunity to take college courses and earn college credit.
For more information visit http://summitcollegiate.org/ or call 788-6440.